SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host the Ultimate Rock N' Roll Blues Party featuring Carvin Jones at 5 p.m. Aug. 14.
Jones has received numerous accolades not only for his talent but for his support of military and the elderly. He has performed for military events, at military bases and in Iraq and Kuwait in 2013 for the troops stationed there.
He has also opened shows for Carlos Santana, Jeff Beck, Gary Moore and many other blues legends.
Tickets for the show cost $25 per person, or $75 per person for VIP, which includes a meet and greet, preferred seating, sound check access, an autographed photo and a lanyard.
Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.