WYO Stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host the Ultimate Rock N' Roll Blues Party featuring Carvin Jones at 5 p.m. Aug. 14. 

Jones has received numerous accolades not only for his talent but for his support of military and the elderly. He has performed for military events, at military bases and in Iraq and Kuwait in 2013 for the troops stationed there. 

