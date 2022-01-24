SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a showing of The Met Live in HD: Verdi’s Rigoletto at 10:55 a.m. Jan. 29.
The opera resets the timeless tragedy in 1920s Europe, with Art Deco sets. “Rigoletto” tells the story of an outsider — a hunchbacked jester — who struggles to balance the dueling elements of beauty and evil that exist in his life.
Tickets for the show are $21 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling 307-672-9084.