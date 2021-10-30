SHERIDAN — Warren Miller Entertainment will bring the 72nd Warren Miller feature film, “Winter Starts Now,” to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
The 72nd annual ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller Entertainment will chase winter from coast to coast. From Alaska’s Prince William Sound, where the only fresh tracks encountered belong to bears, to Maine’s community of craftsmen and women devoted to sliding on snow.
“If we learned anything from last year’s most unusual winter, it’s that skiing and snowboarding and life in the mountains provide a release and a reprieve and a reminder of what matters most,” said Micah Abrams, VP Content for Warren Miller Entertainment. “Every year, we celebrate that moment when you can see your breath and realize that you’re only a few weeks away from your first run of the year. For the 72nd year in a row, we’re pleased to announce, Winter Starts Now! Whether you join us at your local theater or virtually through Outside TV, we look forward to celebrating with you."
Masks are requested when attending events at the WYO Theater.
Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $12 for students.
The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.