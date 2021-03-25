Students perform in Stars of Tomorrow Friday
SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Entertainment Center will host Stars of Tomorrow, talent show-like performances from elementary- to high-school-aged children.
Stars of Tomorrow features performances by local artists on the WYO Theater stage. Each student had to audition earlier in the year to be chosen for the performance.
The live event begins at 7 p.m. Friday, and livestream options are also available. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
For more information or to reserve seats, see wyotheater.com. The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.
WYO to show Met Opera taping
SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Entertainment Center presents Renée Fleming from Dumbarton Oaks and Jonas Kaufmann from the Polling Abbey, two of operas greatest artists, who star in back-to-back recitals from the Metropolitan Opera’s Met Stars Live in Concert series.
The show begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the WYO Theater.
Beloved American diva Renée Fleming performs an intimate concert from the historic Dumbarton Oaks estate in Washington, D.C., recorded live in August 2020, and superstar tenor Jonas Kaufmann gives a thrilling recital of popular arias from the Polling Abbey in Bavaria, recorded live in July 2020.
Tickets cost $14 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. Reserve seats for the in-person showing of the performance at wyotheater.com. The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St. in Sheridan.