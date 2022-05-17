SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present National Theatre Live’s “A View from the Bridge” May 19 at 6:30 p.m.
The play tells the story of longshoreman Eddie Carbone, who welcomes his Sicilian cousins to the land of freedom — Brooklyn. But when one of them falls for his beautiful niece, they discover that freedom comes at a price. Eddie’s jealous mistrust exposes a deep, unspeakable secret — one that drives him to commit the ultimate betrayal.
The cost for the show is $16 for adults and $11 for students.
Tickets are available online, through the WYO box office or by phone at 307-672-9084. The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.