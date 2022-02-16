SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present “Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema: Jewels” at 2 p.m. Feb. 20.
The ballet was inspired by a visit to the famous jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels on New York’s Fifth Avenue, celebrating the cities and dance schools of Paris, New York and St. Petersburg, each bound to its own precious stone: emerald, ruby and diamond.
Tickets for the show cost $16 for adults and $11 for students; they are available through the WYO box office, at wyotheater.com and by phone at 307-672-9084.