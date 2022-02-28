SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present “Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema: Swan Lake” at 2 p.m. March 6.
The ballet tells the story of Prince Siegfried, who is summoned by his parents to choose a bride. However, he encounters a mysterious and magnetic swan-woman, Odette, by the lake and is captivated. His vow of eternal love to her will have irreversible consequences.
Tickets for the show cost $16 for adults and $11 for students; they are available through the WYO box office, at wyotheater.com and by phone at 307-672-9084.