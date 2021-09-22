SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, in conjunction with Relative Theatrics, will present “The Care & Feeding of Small Animals” by Brooke Erin Smith Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
Relative Theatrics, a theater company founded by Anne Mason and based in Laramie, first produced the Wyoming premiere of the dystopian drama this past February and will offer the production at the WYO as a hybrid theater and film performance. The story presents questions about the expectations placed upon future generations, about consent vs. control and the philosophical debate regarding predestination.
At the end of the world, two genetically engineered children played by adult actors Noelia Berkes and Peter Parolin are entrusted with the survival of the human race. Held in a restricted campus, they grapple with their extreme responsibility while testing the boundaries of what they are and are not permitted to do as saviors of the world.
The performance is free to the public and will be followed by a question and answer session with director Anne Mason and actor Noelia Berkes. For more information see wyotheater.com.