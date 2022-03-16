SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a showing of The Met Live in HD: Strauss' Ariadne Auf Naxos at 10:55 a.m. March 19.
Strauss’ lighthearted opera within an opera pokes fun at the world behind the curtain, telling the story of a wealthy gentleman who commissions two pieces of entertainment — a tragic opera and a troupe of comedic actors.
Tickets for the show are $21 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling 307-672-9084.