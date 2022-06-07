SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a showing of The Met Live in HD: Dean's Hamlet at 10:55 a.m. June 11.
In the opera, the ghost of the King of Denmark tells his son Hamlet to avenge his murder by killing the new king, Hamlet's uncle. Hamlet feigns madness, contemplates life and death, and seeks revenge. His uncle, fearing for his life, also devises plots to kill Hamlet.
Tickets for the show are $21 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling 307-672-9084.