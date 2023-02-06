SHERIDAN — The Acting Company will present Alexandre Dumas’ "The Three Musketeers" at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Feb. 26 at 4 p.m.
Set against the backdrop of injustice and chivalry, intrigue and betrayal abound as Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan fight for justice against the crooked Cardinal Richelieu and Milady, the OG femme fatale. Serving swagger, style and swordplay, The Acting Company mashes up waltz with spoken word and high court drama with high fashion hip-hop to reclaim the swashbuckling classic for today.