WYO THEATER.jpg
Buy Now

SHERIDAN — Ukrainian native and world-renowned pianist Dmytro Choni will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Choni received his first piano lesson when he was just 4 years old and later went on to study in Kyiv before earning the Bronze Medal of the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in June 2022 and was only the second Ukrainian to medal at the prestigious contest.

Tags

Recommended for you