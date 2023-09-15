SHERIDAN — Ukrainian native and world-renowned pianist Dmytro Choni will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Choni received his first piano lesson when he was just 4 years old and later went on to study in Kyiv before earning the Bronze Medal of the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in June 2022 and was only the second Ukrainian to medal at the prestigious contest.
“Being successful for me means to continuously grow as a musician and as a person, and not to stop searching for the truth in music,“ Choni said. “In my opinion, the most important aspect would be to love the music with all your heart.”
According to critics, Choni embodies a compelling and colorful musicality that is fortified by a genuine, immediately engaging stage presence. “His art of phrasing, his lyricism, the nuances and the perfect control of dynamics, the transparency and, if necessary, the stupendous virtuosity are outstanding,” one critic noted.
Tickets are on sale and cost $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and military members and $21 for students.