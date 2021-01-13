SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will show its next film in the Classic Western Film Series Sunday.
'The Culpepper Cattle Co.' centers on restless teen Ben Mockridge (Gary Grimes) who eagerly signs on to be an assistant on a cattle drive headed by the gruff Frank Culpepper (Billy "Green" Bush). Setting out from his California farm, Ben works for the cynical cook (Raymond Guth) and is given menial tasks, soon realizing that a cowboy's life is not the romantic adventure he had imagined. On the long trail to Colorado, he experiences hard work that is usually tedious, sometimes dangerous and occasionally violent.
Patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com with a limited number of seats available. Concertgoers will be required to wear face coverings while in the WYO Theater.