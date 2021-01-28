SHERIDAN — The Sheridan WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present the first Live in HD transmission of the Met’s 2015–16 season, Verdi's "Il Trovatore."
Starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 30, viewers may watch a cast led by Anna Netrebko playing Leonora, the young noblewoman at the center of the story, who is in love with the troubadour of the title — tenor Yonghoon Lee — but also pursued by Count di Luna, sung by the great Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Dolora Zajick completes the quartet of principals in her signature role of Azucena, the mysterious Gypsy woman who sets the dramatic events in motion. Marco Armiliato conducts David McVicar’s Goya-inspired production.
Patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com with a limited number of seats available. Concertgoers will be required to wear face coverings while in the WYO Theater.