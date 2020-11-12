SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host a virtual showing of Warren Miller’s “Future Retro” film Saturday through Monday.
Warren Miller creates a ski- and snowboarding-related film for snow sports enthusiasts to watch and enjoy.
Tickets to the event include access to the event up to 48 hours for up to four people, with entries into the nightly door prizes, national sweepstakes and up to four coupon codes.
Shows run Saturday starting at 6 p.m. with a preshow, followed by the film, “Future Retro” starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/WMFutureRetro.