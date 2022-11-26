WYO Theater stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Warren Miller is back with the 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, "Daymaker" premiering at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.

"Daymaker" will take you on a journey to peaks so high, they’ll replace the mountains in your mind with ones that free your mind.

