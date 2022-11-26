SHERIDAN — Warren Miller is back with the 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, "Daymaker" premiering at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.
"Daymaker" will take you on a journey to peaks so high, they’ll replace the mountains in your mind with ones that free your mind.
To create this experience, the Warren Miller production team enlisted big names for the film and planned even bigger adventures. Serving up winter stoke from epic locations like Sun Valley, Snowmass, Greece’s Olympus Range, Alaska and Switzerland.
Tickets for the show cost $15 for adults and $12 for students and are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.