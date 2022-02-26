SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will welcome Nobuntu to the stage Friday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. Nobuntu, the female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances ranging from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz to Gospel.
The ensemble’s concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion and organic, authentic dance movements.
Nobuntu was nominated for Best Musician of the Year at the Zimbabwe International Women Awards in London in 2015 and is currently a two-time winner for the Best Imbube Group at the Bulawayo Arts Awards 2017 and 2019. In the last few seasons, the quintet has performed at festivals and concert halls in Italy, Austria, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic and throughout Africa. Their first tour to Canada, in 2016, included performances in Toronto, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Victoria.
The word Nobuntu is an African concept that values humbleness, love, unity and family from a woman’s perspective. The ensemble represents a new generation of young African women singers who celebrate and preserve their culture, beauty and heritage through art.
The ensemble’s mission is to further the belief that music can be an important vehicle for change, one that transcends racial, tribal, religious, gender and economic boundaries.
At the request of the artists, masks are strongly encouraged for this performance.
Tickets for the show cost $24 for adults and $20 for seniors and students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.