SHERIDAN — Organizers announced the 2022 WYO Winter Rodeo has been canceled due to a lack of forecasted snowfall ahead of the event.
"Many other organizers in our region are facing the same issues with lack of snow, and have either cancelled already or will make their announcements in the coming days," Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker said in an email Monday morning. "Not only does the forecast call for 50+ degree weather for the next week, but our snow stockpiles are basically non-existent, meaning there's no logistical way that we could move enough snow in for the event."
Skijoring and bike races originally scheduled for Feb. 19-20 are officially canceled, however Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area's kickoff event Feb. 12, as well as Black Mountain Nordic Club's moonlight ski at Sibley Lake on the same day, will continue as planned in the Bighorn Mountains.
The Snow Ball at the Barn in Big Horn will continue Feb. 17.
"We hope that we will (finally) be able to bring skijoring back to Sheridan in 2023, and we will continue to look to grow and expand the WYO Winter Rodeo with family-friendly events that make a positive impact on our community," Parker said.