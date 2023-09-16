09-16-23 WyoFolk.jpg
 Courtesy photo | WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

SHERIDAN — Participants in The WyoFolk Project will take the stage at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Thursday at 7 p.m.

The WyoFolk Project is a recording endeavor engineered between July and September 2022 in Hoback. 

