SHERIDAN — WyoGives, an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, is a statewide 24-hour online fundraising event designed to bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits.
The fourth annual WyoGives will take place Wednesday, July 12, with 300-plus organizations participating. At wyogives.org, anyone can easily search and donate to nonprofits. In some cases, donations will be matched by a partner the nonprofit has recruited or by our matching and challenge partners according to their parameters.