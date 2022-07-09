SHERIDAN — WyoGives, an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, is a powerful, statewide 24-hour online fundraising event designed to bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits.
The third annual WyoGives will take place July 13 with more than 250 organizations participating. From wyogives.org, individuals around the state can easily search and donate to nonprofits. In some cases, donations will be matched by a partner the nonprofit has recruited or by matching and challenge partners according to their parameters.
In Sheridan, a Coffee Crawl has been organized to help support nonprofits as well.
Stop into any of the participating coffee shops, and proceeds will be donated to nearly 30 local nonprofits. Participating coffee shops include: Andi's Coffee and Bakery, Bison Union Coffee Company, Bomber Mountain Nutrition, Colombian Guy Coffee Van, Gallery on Main, Glazed 'N Confused, Grab and Go at The Hub, Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery, Java Gypsy at Ramada, Java Gypsy at Mydland Market, Java Moon, Midtown Cafe, Mudslingers, The Happy Camper and Welcome Market Hall.