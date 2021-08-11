WYOLA, MONTANA — The new renovation and addition to the Wyola Elementary School might be off to a somewhat rough start, but officials and supporters of Wyola School District 29 are celebrating anyway.
Wyola officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon outside the K-8 elementary school of about 100 students operating just outside the Crow Indian Reservation, celebrating the start of a more than $6.5-million project to renovate the 64-year-old school first opened in 1957.
Originally, Wyola officials had sought to build a completely new school. In 2019, the district applied for a federal Discretionary Construction Grant through the Title VIII, Impact Aid Program.
The rural district received some good news the following year, when it was one of five school districts awarded the grant, according to Superintendent Christy Wright.
“We were thrilled,” added Mandolyn Meyer, District 29 grant writer and project manager. “This project would not only address the current facility’s emergent state, but it would give Wyola Crow students leverage towards equitable learning with key feature construction designs, such as STEM learning pods coupled with latest technology.
“The new school will help energize the Wyola Community’s revitalization movement,” Meyer said. “The construction project provides a source for local jobs and tribal employment.”
But the focus of the project would have to change. According to Meyer, district officials were informed by its construction team that funding would fall about $2.8 million short, thanks mostly to skyrocketing costs in building materials resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
So rather than build a new school, Wyola officials have instead sought to focus on an addition and renovation project that would address many of the immediate needs of the students.
“Our on-budget design is to renovate the existing structure with new mechanical, heating, ventilation, air and electrical systems,” Meyer said. “We are still able to resolve our classroom use of antiquated modulars with a sizable building addition.”
Several items have been deleted from the construction project due to the revenue shortfall, including remodels of the kitchen and gymnasium, new bleachers and scoreboard, abatement of a buried fuel tank, new school playground, fence repair, emergency generator and a reader board sign at the school’s main entrance.
Wyola officials are hoping such items can be included as add-ons as funding allows. The remodeling of the school’s cafeteria has already been added back to the project list after the district received a $100,000 grant in July from the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation.
“They awarded us $50,000 now, and $50,000 will be awarded contingent on a $50,000 match. We are so very thrilled about their support,” Meyer said.
“The building market is dismal for those trying to build right now, but it’s keeping us creative,” Wright added. “And we are still full steam ahead. The Wyola community deserves it.”
Despite the funding setback, Wyola school board member and Crow tribal legislator Brandon Good Luck said there was plenty to celebrate with Tuesday’s groundbreaking.
“Today is a good day,” Good Luck said. “Education is our major goal. We want to teach our children.
“Let’s not stop here,” he added. “Let’s keep it up. Let’s keep moving forward.”
According to Good Luck, who attended the Wyola school, the project is an investment in the community and children of the Crow Tribe.
“Our wish is that they get an education, to create more teachers, doctors and scientists,” he said. “This is where it begins.”
Tuesday’s groundbreaking was not only a celebration of the upcoming project, but also a celebration of the Crow culture.
Levi Yellowmule, the school’s athletic director and dean of students, said staff members participated in a smudging ceremony earlier in the day to purify their spirits.
The groundbreaking also included the smoking of a ceremonial pipe by various Crow representatives, as well as the performance of several tribal songs. Yellowmule said the smoking of the ceremonial pipe was to honor Mother Earth and what she has provided.
“We tell Mother Earth we’re going to disturb you, but it’s in a good way. It’s for a good cause,” Yellowmule said. “We pray to the Earth.
“Everything will come to pass in a good way, the way we want it. We’re going to ask the Creator to provide us the funds somehow, some way to give us our new school.”
Meyer said district officials continue to seek funding to add back other parts of the original project.
“We are still working to achieve the kitchen add-on concept,” Meyer said. “Although the project plans have changed due to uncontrollable circumstances, our commitment to this project and its completion has not. We are still providing a new, updated Wyola school building that the Wyola students and community can be immensely proud of.”