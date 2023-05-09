SHERIDAN — The end of the long winter has opened up the opportunity for the Wyoming Department of Transportation to upgrade WyoLink, a statewide emergency communication radio system primarily utilized by law enforcement. The system upgrades will make WyoLink more current while also allowing for easier upgrades in the future.
According to Neil Gardiner, WyoLink Support Manager at WYDOT, the long winter set back plans to upgrade the software behind the WyoLink system. Now that the weather is clearing up, WYDOT has scheduled six upgrades to occur this month and 10 upgrades to complete in June.
Gardiner said the upgrades will make the WyoLink system more current and enable easier updates in the future. By upgrading the systems to a GTR radio system, the service will see smoother operation and further protection from potential failures. A stronger, more reliable connection opens WyoLink up to be utilized by more than just law enforcement, Gardiner said — the system could potentially be utilized in national parks, across school districts and more.
“One of the biggest concerns for public safety is to be able to provide safety and protection for citizens and the best way we can do that is by being able to communicate,” said Sheridan Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devereaux Johnson. “The more immediate the response is needed, the more need there is for effective communication so you can get an efficient coordinated response.”
Among the updates coming to the WyoLink system is the installation of a new tower near Pass Creek, Johnson said, alleviating a dead zone of radio capability.
“I’m excited for how the sheriff’s office is going to be able to utilize that in the near future, not only for officer safety, which is huge, but also to be able to provide a level of service to the community that they should expect, that we should be able to offer,” Johnson said. “It gives us one more tool to not only keep ourselves safe but make our response that much better to whatever we’re going into in that area.”
Gardiner said it was going to be a busy summer.
“We’ve got the staffing now and we’ve got training coming up. I think we’re going to be very successful,” he said.
Nathan Smolinski, program manager at WYDOT, said future upgrades to the WyoLink system could strengthen the connection enough to reach surrounding states, expanding the capabilities for use of the system. The WyoLink team has already been in talks with Verizon to move the system from a 3G connection to an LTE connection.
Smolinski said the team made contacts with Montana, Utah and Colorado at a recent Regional Emergency Communications meeting to set up testing of the reach of the system and ponder how it might be best utilized in the future.
