02-20-2021 Wyolink_CH 002.jpg
Becca Hartman answers a call during her shift at the Sheridan Police Department dispatch office Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The Wyolink communications network is vital to local enforcement. WyoLink is a VHF radio system, which is in the 150 megahertz range built on microwave technology. It was built on microwave technology, in the 6 gigahertz and 11 gigahertz range.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The end of the long winter has opened up the opportunity for the Wyoming Department of Transportation to upgrade WyoLink, a statewide emergency communication radio system primarily utilized by law enforcement. The system upgrades will make WyoLink more current while also allowing for easier upgrades in the future.

According to Neil Gardiner, WyoLink Support Manager at WYDOT, the long winter set back plans to upgrade the software behind the WyoLink system. Now that the weather is clearing up, WYDOT has scheduled six upgrades to occur this month and 10 upgrades to complete in June.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

