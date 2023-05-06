SHERIDAN — The end of the long winter has opened up the opportunity for the Wyoming Department of Transportation to upgrade WyoLink, a statewide emergency communication radio system primarily utilized by law enforcement. The system upgrades will make WyoLink more current while also allowing for easier upgrades in the future.
According to Neil Gardiner, WyoLink Support Manager at WYDOT, the long winter set back plans to upgrade the software behind the WyoLink system. Now that the weather is clearing up, WYDOT has scheduled six upgrades to occur this month and 10 upgrades to complete in June.
Gardiner said the upgrades will make the WyoLink system more current and enable easier updates in the future. By upgrading the systems to a GTR radio system, the service will see smoother operation and further protection from potential failures. A stronger, more reliable connection opens WyoLink up to be utilized by more than just law enforcement, Gardiner said — the system could potentially be utilized in national parks, across school districts and more.
Along with the clearing weather, the WyoLink team has gained three new staff members since March, alleviating prior staffing concerns, Gardiner said, and setting up the WyoLink team for a productive summer.
“I’m excited, it’s going to be a real busy year, a real busy summer,” Gardiner said. “We’ve got the staffing now and we’ve got training coming up. I think we’re going to be very successful.”
Nathan Smolinski, program manager at WYDOT, said future upgrades to the WyoLink system could strengthen the connection enough to reach surrounding states, expanding the capabilities for use of the system. The WyoLink team has already been in talks with Verizon to move the system from a 3G connection to an LTE connection.
Smolinski said the team made contacts with Montana, Utah and Colorado at a recent Regional Emergency Communications meeting to set up testing of the reach of the system and ponder how it might be best utilized in the future.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.