SHERIDAN — Livestock judging contests this summer, including in Sheridan, offer Wyoming 4-H’ers opportunities to enhance judging skills, accumulate points and be recognized at the Wyoming State Fair and Rodeo through the 307 Judging Series.
Youths receive one point for being in the top 10 at a contest and a bonus point for each youth ranked in the top 10% of the number of youths in each age division. The state 4-H contest is double points. If a tie-break is needed, the higher placing at the state 4-H contest will be used, according to Johnathan Despain, Wyoming state 4-H program coordinator.
“The system balances performance and participation to reward high achievement,” Despain said.
The 307 Judging Series encourages youth to have multiple opportunities to grow and compete, similar to the 307 Livestock Show Series, he said. Sanctioned contests have already been held in Laramie and Torrington. Other sanctioned contests include:
June 10, Thermopolis, Hot Springs County 4-H
June 11, Big Piney, Sublette County 4-H
June 23, Casper, Casper College facilities
June 30, Worland, Washakie County 4-H
July 1, Riverton, Fremont County 4-H
July 11, Rock Springs, Sweetwater County 4-H
July 13, Sundance, Crook County 4-H
July 16, Casper, Natrona County 4-H
Aug. 8, Sheridan, Sheridan County 4-H
“The all-state team has motivated youths to be involved,” said Kaylee Kerbs, 307 Livestock Judging Series organizer. “They give awards during state fair and honor those who have been successful throughout the summer.”
There has been a lot of effort put in over the years to provide judging opportunities for youths involved in 4-H, Kerbs said.
“We have been sending kids from Wyoming to go on to judge at junior colleges in Wyoming and other states, and they have been very successful,” Kerbs said. “It is the building blocks that can lead kids to scholarships and opportunities throughout the state and the country.”
For more information, contact Kerbs at kkerbs@uwyo.edu. See bit.ly/307-Judging for updates on youth standings and show changes or the Facebook page, 307 Wyoming 4-H Livestock Judging Series.