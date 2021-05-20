SHERIDAN — More than $60,000 in scholarships was awarded by the 4-H Foundation/State 4-H Office scholarship committee to 4-H youths attending the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college this coming school year, including students from Sheridan County.
Approximately $37,500 was awarded to first-time winners this year, said Steve Mack, Wyoming State 4-H Foundation director.
Past Ella Schloredt scholarship recipients, with a grade point average of at least 3.0 and meeting academic progress, are eligible to continue receiving the scholarship for up to four years. He said 14 continuing scholarships were awarded ranging from $1,800 to $2,400 for the fall 2021 academic year.
Sheridan County's Mikaela Moore earned the Marian M. Henderson Memorial $1,500 scholarship; William Relaford earned the Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply $1,250 scholarship and the W.D. Whitmire Leadership $500 scholarship.