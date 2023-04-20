SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State 4-H Foundation awarded more than $64,000 in scholarships to Wyoming 4-H’ers attending the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college in the 2023-2024 academic year.
The scholarship committee awarded approximately $34,000 to first-time winners this year, said Steve Mack, Wyoming State 4-H Foundation director.
Past winners of the Ella Schloredt scholarship are eligible to continue receiving this scholarship for up to four years, providing they maintain a GPA of at least 3.0 and meet academic progress requirements. Fifteen continuing scholarships ranging from $1,700 to $2,300 were awarded this year, Mack said.
From Sheridan County, Lucinda Wilcock received $500 from the Brown Kohl 4-H Appreciation award.