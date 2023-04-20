books stock
Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State 4-H Foundation awarded more than $64,000 in scholarships to Wyoming 4-H’ers attending the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college in the 2023-2024 academic year.

The scholarship committee awarded approximately $34,000 to first-time winners this year, said Steve Mack, Wyoming State 4-H Foundation director.

