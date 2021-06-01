SHERIDAN — Livestock progress shows around the state offer 4-H participants opportunities to accumulate points over the summer and be recognized at the Wyoming State Fair and Rodeo through the 307 Livestock Show Series. The series recognizes Wyoming 4-H’ers who are learning through exhibiting livestock and attending educational events in Wyoming, according to Johnathan Despain, Wyoming State 4-H program coordinator.
“Shows around the state are welcome to be sanctioned with the 307 series and from there we will keep track of points they earn through these shows in each species and age group,” said Kaylee Kerbs, 307 Livestock Show Series coordinator. “At state fair, there will be an award ceremony to reward them for their achievements throughout the summer.”
The series is open to 4-H’ers ages 8-18 years old as of Jan. 1, 2021. To compete for the year-end awards, participants need to register for the series and pay a membership fee of $20 per species per youth by June 1. Register online.
Members are responsible for completing an online form within 10 days of each show stating they attended and the species they exhibited. Sanctioned shows will provide an official copy of results to Kerbs, who will then assign points for each exhibitor.
“We want to get as many kids involved as we can,” Kerbs said. “I am working to put together some great end-of-the-year prizes as well.”
For more information, contact Kerbs.