SHERIDAN — By end of day Thursday, the Sheridan area had received 3.97 inches of rainfall in the month of June.
A 30-year average for the region is 1.04 inches of rain in June, according to Todd Chambers, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) meteorologist in Billings, Montana.
“Last year at this time, we’d only seen 0.69 inches,” Chamber said.
Excessive rainfall Wednesday evening resulted in “minor flooding along Little Goose Creek, and minor street flooding in and around Sheridan and Big Horn,” according to the National Weather Service. Because of continued rainfall over and near the Bighorns, water levels were predicted to recede slowly.
Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize said Thursday morning the county continued to mobilize into a “minor action stage” along Little Goose Creek.
“Usually, the water drops down during the day, but we’re having evening rains that bring it back up. We are having some minor, localized flooding into some yards and a little on some roadways,” Ludikhuize said. “Our road and bridge crew has been doing a good job keeping an eye on the county roads, addressing any concerns that are on the roadways.”
Ludikhuize advised people not drive through water running over roadways in the county, and asked anyone who sees water on the road to report the location to the dispatch center.
“Little Goose will probably be bank-full in coming weeks, and may over spill a little bit,” he said. “That’s the only real concern that we have. There’s no significant snowpack up on the mountain to cause any issues downstream with runoff.”
Water makes it to town within hours of rain on the mountain, especially because the reservoirs are full.
“The reservoirs are no longer collecting any rainwater. The spillways—anything that goes into the reservoirs is going out. There’s no buffer, basically, on the mountain. Whatever rains are coming down during the afternoon or overnight, within a few hours, we see that hit the creeks in Sheridan,” Ludikhuize said.
From now until August, rainfall is predicted to be at or just above average levels, with similar conditions lingering into fall, Chambers said. Bigger climatic trends can impact the local weather, and right now Wyoming is transitioning from a La Niña pattern to an El Niño pattern. But the main reason for continued thunderstorms and rainfall, he said, is persistent Gulf of Mexico moisture.
“Usually, we have Gulf of Mexico moisture come up here and it stays for a day or two. Then it gets pushed out by westerly winds. But what we’ve had this spring and early summer is these south and southeast winds pulling that moisture in the air, allowing for heavier, slower-moving thunderstorms,” Chambers explained. “We’ve had a lot of moisture and slow-moving thunderstorms, with a lot of rainfall over north-central Wyoming and into southern Montana.”
Continued thunderstorms have caused soil saturation, and even moderate rain can’t soak in, he said. When rain falls on the Bighorns and runs downstream, there can be the potential for flash flooding, he said.
“(Rain) is good following drought years, and certainly a winter with snowpack that we had has helped out,” Chamber said. “But now we’ve gotten into a pattern where we’ve got moisture in the soil, green grass and evaporation and transportation. That’s adding to these storms, creating a kind of a feedback loop. Once you have elevated soil moisture, and afternoon thunderstorms, it all kind of feeds into the pattern.”
What about the ranchers?
A cool, wet May and June did mean slower development of spring grasses, according to Linda Lulias, vice president of the Johnson County Farm Bureau Federation, but warmer weather has meant a strong start to the growing season.
“While we don't put up any hay, it is developing great growth that will sustain plenty of grass for summer grazing and into fall before the snowfall,” she said. “We’ve been able to remain in early summer pastures a bit longer in the rotation scheme of things.”
Throughout the drought years, Lulias said her operation maintained grazing numbers below the maximum to ensure enough grass and to prevent overgrazing.
“We’re now getting some deeper ground moisture to continue to improve the range quality. The extra moisture now not only improves the range quality, but the quality of the grass the cattle are grazing,” she said.
The downside to the extra moisture, though, is ranchers will also have a bumper crop of noxious weeds to manage this summer, she said. And not all of northern Wyoming is seeing similar record rainfall as Sheridan County. Tucker Hamilton, a rancher in northern Weston County on the western edge of the Black Hills, said that his area is still relatively dry.
“We have not had a wet May or June this year,” Hamilton said.
Weston County experienced average rainfall in May, he said, and about half of the total rainfall of May of 2022. They just hit average totals for June on the 15th, he said.
“I planted dryland peas and oats on the tenth of May, and they have just barely been getting by with rain falling at just the right time,” he said.
Winter snowpack seemed about average, he said.
“We got just enough to fill the important reservoirs. We really enjoyed the early spring without a single late frost, which is very unusual,” he said.
Berry bushes bloomed heavily, and alfalfa had no setbacks due to frost, Hamilton said. Alfalfa may be ready to be put up weeks earlier than usual, but grass in the pastures doesn't look as good as you’d expect, he said.
“The wheatgrasses are sick and are not doing as well as in other years, with maybe half to three-quarters the production that they’re capable of. So far, 2022 is looking like a better hay and grass year than 2023 is shaping up to be around here.
“Overall, we’re pleased with the more frequent moisture than in the past few years, but we’re definitely not what I would call ‘wet’ in this corner of the state,” he continued. “The moisture is very spotty.”