SHERIDAN — This week is Wyoming Agricultural Literacy Week, a statewide celebration of reading and agriculture’s role in Wyoming’s economy.
Agricultural literacy — or reading about agriculture in age-appropriate books — helps youngsters understand a simple message, Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Media Director Kerin Clark said: “Agriculture is a part of everything we do in our daily lives.”
From carrots to clothing to crayons, agricultural products permeate children’s lives. Providing books about agriculture to children combines learning to read and learning about agriculture to offer children accurate information about the world around them, Clark said.
In 2005, the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmer and Rancher Committee started the Ag Books for Kids project, Clark said, with the goal of filling school libraries across Wyoming with a collection of accurate and kid-appropriate books about agriculture.
In the years since, the committee has featured 18 children’s books on the Ag Books for Kids Book List. Clark said the committee works to choose books on a variety of topics, from beef production to wheat, family-run ranching to dairy production.
One constant among the books, however, is the level of accuracy: farm bureau members read the nominated books each year and make sure the pictures and information presented in them accurately reflects agricultural practices.
Sheridan County Library Director Cameron Duff said selecting and introducing children to books on a particular subject can spark their curiosity.
“I like to think that it brings awareness to a subject matter,” Duff said. “It allows [children] to look or dig deeper into that subject area.”
Many children may not know much about agricultural production beyond seeing produce, milk and meats on grocery store shelves or how Wyoming’s agricultural producers affect the state’s economy. Duff said he hopes reading about these subjects might expand children’s understanding of their food and their community.
After the Ag Book for Kids for the year is chosen, Clark said members of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation jump into action.
The federation purchases nearly 800 books to donate to Wyoming elementary schools, and volunteer ranchers and farmers join classrooms across the state for book readings and to answer questions about what it’s really like to be a farmer or rancher in Wyoming, Clark explained.
Meanwhile, other members of the Federation meet with state government officials to formally acknowledge Wyoming Agricultural Literacy Week with a gubernatorial proclamation.
This year’s proclamation, which will be signed by Gov. Mark Gordon Tuesday, acknowledges the importance of farmers and ranchers to Wyoming’s economy and environment and the role of literacy in driving the spirit of inquiry.
“Wyoming’s farmers and ranchers…serve as environmental stewards, maintaining and improving soil and natural resources to pass on to future generations; and literacy is a top priority for school children and nonfiction books are an important tool in teaching children,” the proclamation states.
Ultimately, Clark said agricultural literacy is important for Wyoming youth because it helps them learn about the world around them and grow.