SHERIDAN — Powder River Energy Foundation and Basin Electric have joined forces to make a $7,500 donation to Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom, supporting educators to implement the Wyoming Stewardship Project in their classrooms and develop students’ understanding of Wyoming’s natural resources.
Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom is a statewide organization that brings curricula covering agriculture, minerals, energy, outdoor recreation and tourism to youth. WAIC also provides training and professional development to educators across the state. They are known for the state bookmark contest, while serving 139 classrooms and more than 2,000 students.
“This project is making a difference for our students right now and will have a lasting impact into the future for our state,” said Executive Director Jessie Dafoe. “The Wyoming Stewardship Project authentically teaches Wyoming’s main economic drivers and is genuinely making a difference for Wyoming students.”
Teacher workshops are held in June and July throughout the state.
The foundation approved a $2,500 grant, then Basin Electric doubled its match to $5,000 making the total donation at $7,500.
“The PRECorp Foundation, and matching partners like Basin Electric, strive to support education initiatives in northeast Wyoming. WAIC’s successful programs continue to implement one of the Foundation’s general tenets which is to support the youth in northeast Wyoming,” PRECorp Foundation Board President John Flocchini said.
The foundation is a self-sustaining organization that receives its funding from a variety of sources. Some funds are made possible in part by the PRECorp Operation RoundUp® Program, fundraisers and large matching grants. When PRECorp consumer-members sign up for the Operation RoundUp®, PRECorp rounds up their electric bill to the next dollar, contributing extra cents to the fund.
“We address the basic needs of our communities by feeding the hungry, supporting our veterans, and giving a helping hand to families in crisis, the elderly, arts and education. The Foundation’s goal is simple — to provide financial and philanthropic support to organizations and causes that have a direct impact in our local communities. The impact of these donations will be felt by the hard-working consumer-members of PRECorp throughout northeast Wyoming,” PRECorp Foundation Executive Director Jeff Bumgarner said.
The foundation focuses giving to charitable organizations in Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties.