SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s 76th annual All-State Music Conference Jan. 15-17 brings the very best of the state’s high school musicians to Sheridan High School. More than 400 select student musicians, 250 music educators and 30 exhibitors from throughout the state will participate in Wyoming’s largest musical event of the year.
There will be two public concerts. The opening night concert will be Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in the SHS large gymnasium and will feature the Skyline Singers, the SHS marimba ensemble and The Sheridan County Youth Choir. The Youth Choir will be joined by members of Sheridan High School Honor Choir and Sheridan High School chamber orchestra for one song. There is no admission charge for this concert.