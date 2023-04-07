grocery shopping stock

Opponents ranging from union grocery workers to U.S. senators have voiced concerns that the Kroger-Albertsons merger will restrain competition, lead to higher prices for consumers and place employees at risk of losing their jobs.

CHEYENNE — The nearly $25 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons announced last October has left many questioning how it will impact communities across the nation, including those in Wyoming.

Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McCullen has described the business deal as a win for customers and associates, and told members of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights at the end of November that there were compelling benefits of the proposed merger.

