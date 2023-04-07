CHEYENNE — The nearly $25 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons announced last October has left many questioning how it will impact communities across the nation, including those in Wyoming.
Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McCullen has described the business deal as a win for customers and associates, and told members of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights at the end of November that there were compelling benefits of the proposed merger.
They are expected to complete the merger in early 2024, pending the required regulatory clearance and other closing conditions. McCullen said it could enhance competition, lower prices, improve the customer experience and create investments in their associates while securing the long-term future of union jobs once it goes into effect.
“The marketplace for groceries over the past decade has completely transformed, making the competition for consumers fierce,” added Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran. “The best way to compete with mega stores like Walmart and highly capitalized online companies like Amazon would be through a merger with Kroger. Even after this merger, Walmart, Costco and Amazon will have nearly three times the share of grocery sales as Kroger and Albertsons combined.”
But opponents ranging from union grocery workers to U.S. senators have voiced concerns that it will restrain competition, lead to higher prices for consumers and place employees at risk of losing their jobs.
These accusations have put Kroger and Albertsons in the public eye for potential antitrust violations at both the state and federal levels. Antitrust laws are considered to protect competition by ensuring free and open competition, with the three major laws being the Sherman Antitrust Act, Clayton Act and Federal Trade Commission Act.
“The law does not condemn all agreements between companies, only those that threaten to raise prices to consumers or to deprive them of new and better products,”according to the U.S. Department of Justice.“But when competing firms get together to fix prices, to rig bids, to divide business between them, or to make other anticompetitive arrangements that provide no benefit to consumers, the government will act promptly to protect the interests of American consumers.”
The merger is currently under a regulatory review by the Federal Trade Commission, but states have taken on their own analysis of the grocery store chain deal.
Wyoming was among 15 states and the District of Columbia that were provided waivers by Albertsons and Kroger to coordinate with the FTC on their ongoing review, and New Mexico has a pending waiver. Both companies stated they were prepared to “divest certain stores if required for the regulatory approval of the merger by the FTC or other authority, including individual states investigating the transaction.”
The Wyoming Attorney General’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment on the status of the review or whether a public comment period would be held, as other states have taken initiative to hear concerns.
A meeting with community members who would be impacted by the deal was held by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser in January, and the testimony reported by media outlets was similar to those from a coalition of workers, community advocates and elected officials called “Stop the Merger.”
The movement has argued the “merger of the two largest groceries companies in the nation will no doubt create a monopoly in the grocery industry, leading to store closures, thousands of lost jobs and higher food prices.The merger also poses a huge threat to farm producers and other suppliers, as well as smaller independent grocers.”