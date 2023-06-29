image
Buy Now

BOULDER, Colo. — The state of Wyoming and state of Colorado signed a memorandum of understanding regarding direct air capture (DAC) activity and development. 

The bipartisan inter-state agreement will focus on the DAC industry’s potential to complement existing and emerging industries and increase jobs and economic development in both states while simultaneously reducing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Governors Mark Gordon and Jared Polis announced the news during the Western Governor Association meeting in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended for you