SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will host its monthly meeting Thursday via Zoom at 7 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public.
The speaker this month is Rebecca L. Simon, who will discuss, “Tales from the Program for Avocational Archaeological Certification (PAAC). Current and Future Work as a Part of the PAAC."
The Program for Avocational Archaeological Certification is an educational program for avocational and professional archaeologists. The program facilitates public service and the protection of archaeological resources in Colorado through education, research and on-the-ground management. Despite not having regular fieldwork because of the pandemic, lab work and classes continue. This past two years provided some assessment of the future of the program and PAAC’s place in ongoing efforts to better protect and respect the past.
Simon is the assistant state archaeologist in the Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation at History Colorado. In the past, she was a supervisory archaeologist on the Northern Chaco Outliers Project at Crow Canyon Archaeological Center. Simon has bachelor's degrees from Pennsylvania State University and a master's degree in anthropology from Colorado State University. Simon's experience includes teaching, interpretation, collections management and cultural resource management. She has field experience in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Kansas and southern Jordan. Her interests include public outreach and education, Southwest archaeology, the protohistoric era and preservation.
Those planning to attend are asked to log into Zoom 10 minutes early to work out any unforeseen technical issues. The presentation will start promptly at 7 p.m.
To join the Zoom meeting:
1. Call-in Number: +1 (669) 900 6833
2. Meeting ID: 910 3296 7491
3. Meeting URL: https://swca.zoom.us/j/91032967491