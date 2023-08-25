governor's arts awards

The Governor’s Arts Awards attendees at the Feb. 24, 2023, Governor’s Arts Awards in Cheyenne. 

 Courtesy photo | BHP Imaging

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards.

Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Arts Award. The deadline to submit a nomination is October 6.

Recommended for you