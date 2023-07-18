SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications from nonprofit arts organizations and individual teaching artists for Creative Aging Project grants.
Grants will be awarded to organizations and/or individual teaching artists to develop and implement anywhere between one and four separate eight-week creative aging programs by Aug. 31, 2024.
Grants will be awarded in increments of $2,500 for each eight-week creative aging program — $2,500 for one program, $5,000 for two programs, $7,500 for three programs, $10,000 for four programs. There is no match requirement. Additional eligibility and grant information can be accessed on the Arts Council website at wyomingartscouncil.org and the application can be found on Submittable at wyomingartscouncil.submittable.com/submit.
The deadline for applications is Aug. 18. This is a competitive grant and applications will be reviewed by Arts Council staff and community members from the field. The Wyoming Arts Council was awarded funding for these grants through a Wyoming Department of Health Aging Division grant.
Wyoming has a growing community of older adults. One effective way to address adverse health effects associated with aging is with intentional arts engagement. This field is referred to as Creative Aging. As part of an ongoing effort from the Wyoming Arts Council to provide meaningful arts opportunities for older adults in Wyoming, these grant funds will support artists and organizations in developing arts education and social engagement opportunities for Wyoming’s older adults.
“The Wyoming Arts Council is committed to Creative Aging programming and we have seen the immense impact these types of programs can have in our communities. We are grateful to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Aging Division for supporting and funding this work,” said Arts Council Executive Director Rachel Clifton. “We’re excited to continue our Creative Aging initiatives and look forward to the innovative and impactful programming that develops with these grants.”
For more information, contact Josh Chrysler at the Wyoming Arts Council at joshua.chrysler@wyo.gov or 307-256-2010.