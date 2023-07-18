Creative Aging

AnDee Steiner photographs pottery she made in a creative aging class, displayed during a show at the AVA Community Art Center in Gillette Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

 Courtesy photo | Ed Glazar

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications from nonprofit arts organizations and individual teaching artists for Creative Aging Project grants.

Grants will be awarded to organizations and/or individual teaching artists to develop and implement anywhere between one and four separate eight-week creative aging programs by Aug. 31, 2024.

Recommended for you