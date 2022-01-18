SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications for the 2022 Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing and Journalism Fellowship.
The annual fellowship of $3,500 is a national call open to creative writers (poetry, fiction, nonfiction) and journalists (writer, photojournalist, videographer, documentary filmmaker, online or print media) who demonstrate serious inquiry and dedication to the Greater Yellowstone region through their work.
This fellowship seeks to intersect science, education, current events and conservation to effectively communicate the Greater Yellowstone’s natural history and singular importance to society through creative and exceptional writing and subject communication.
Applications are accepted online via Submittable. The application deadline is March 15, 2022. Established and recognized authors are being sought, but emerging and mid-career writers are also encouraged to apply.
The fellowship recipient will be expected to create or complete a relevant publishable or produced work and may be requested or encouraged to make public presentations. In addition to the financial award, the fellowship recipient may elect to also receive a one to two-week housing residency at one of several prearranged different locations within the Greater Yellowstone region. Such residency will be based on availability and will be negotiated with the fellowship recipient.
Christine Peterson will serve as a juror for the second year in a row. Peterson has covered wildlife, the environment and outdoor recreation in Wyoming and across the West for more than a decade, first at the Casper Star-Tribune, then as a freelance journalist.
She has since written about grizzly bears, wolves, elk and insects for “National Geographic,” water law and persistence hunting for “Outdoor Life” and chronic wasting disease and landlocked public land for “High Country News.” Her byline has also appeared in “The Guardian,” “Bugle” and the “Cool Green Science” web magazine. She is a regular contributor to the Casper Star-Tribune and WyoFile and is a contributing writer for Outdoor Life. She’s the president of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and has won numerous regional and national awards. When she’s not reporting or writing from her home in Laramie, she’s wandering the West with her husband, 5-year-old daughter and greying yellow Labrador.
Susan J. Tweit joins Peterson as a juror this year. An award-winning writer and plant ecologist, Tweit began her career in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem, studying grizzly bear habitat — which included collecting and dissecting large piles of bear poop, mapping historic wildfires and researching big sagebrush.
Tweit began writing after realizing she loved telling the stories behind the data as much as collecting the data. She’s written 13 nonfiction books ranging from memoir and nature writing to children and travel, along with hundreds of magazine articles, columns and essays. Tweit’s work has been honored with the Foreword Book of the Year, Colorado Book Award, the EDDIE for magazine writing, Downing Journalism Award and many other awards.
Her “WildLives” nature commentaries were a popular weekly feature on public radio for more than a decade. She searches for stories in the Rocky Mountain region, wherever big sagebrush perfumes the air.
When Tweit is not writing, she’s most often outside eradicating invasive weeds as part of her passion for re-storying this earth. Her 13th book, the memoir, “Bless the Birds: Living With Love in a Time of Dying,” was published just before Earth Day in 2021.
This fellowship is made possible with funding from The Pattie and Earle Layser Memorial Fund. In late 2021, The Pattie and Earle Layser Memorial Fund endowed this fellowship with the Wyoming Arts Council, ensuring funding for this opportunity for years to come. A complete list of eligibility requirements and additional information can be found at wyomingartscouncil.submittable.com/submit.
For more information, contact Taylor Craig at taylor.craig@wyo.gov or 307-274-6673.