SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications for the 2023 Blanchan and Doubleday Memorial Writing Awards.

The Doubleday Award of $1,000 is given for the best poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction or script written by a woman writer. The Blanchan Award, also $1,000, is given annually for the best poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction or script informed by a relationship with the natural world. Both awards are designed to bring attention to writers in Wyoming who have not yet received wide recognition for their work, and to support emerging writers at crucial times in their careers. Poets, fiction writers, essayists a cript writers who have published no more than one book in each genre and who are not full-time students or faculty members are invited to apply by submitting manuscripts and an entry form by the deadline. Applications are accepted online via wyomingartscouncil.submittable.com/submit. The application deadline is March 15.

