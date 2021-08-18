SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards. Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Art Award. The deadline to submit a nomination is Oct. 6.
Noted accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts in Wyoming. Special consideration will be given to nominees whose arts service is statewide. Previous GAA recipients are not eligible for nomination, but the nomination of previously unselected nominees is encouraged. Current Wyoming Arts Council board members, staff members, contractors and members of their families are not eligible for nomination.
Digital PDF nominations are required and must be emailed no later than Oct. 6 to Brittany Howell. Accompanying work samples that can’t be scanned and emailed can be mailed to: 2301 Central Ave. Barrett Building, 2nd Fl. Cheyenne, WY 82002.
Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Wyoming. These awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a lifelong patron of the arts. Over the years, individuals and organizations from more than 25 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming. The 2021 recipients will be honored alongside the 2020 recipients at a dinner and awards ceremony in Cheyenne in February 2022.
Find a complete list of past GAA recipients online.
For more information, contact 307-214-2701 or brittany.howell@wyo.gov.