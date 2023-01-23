Woman writing in journal against tree in woods
Courtesy photo

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications for the 2023 Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing and Journalism Fellowship.

This annual prestigious fellowship of $3,500 is a national call open to creative writers (poetry, fiction, nonfiction) and journalists (writer, photojournalist, videographer, documentary filmmaker, online or print media) who demonstrate serious inquiry and dedication to the Greater Yellowstone region through their work.

