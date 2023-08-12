Art stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council announced recipients of this year’s Fellowships in Visual Arts, Creative Writing and Performing Arts.

Visual Arts Fellowship recipients are: Aubrey Edwards of Laramie, Wendell Field of Kelly and Adrianna Hinds of Cheyenne. Honorable mentions were awarded to Brittney Denham of Sheridan and Jennifer Rife of Cheyenne.

