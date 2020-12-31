SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council, with support from the Wyoming Governor's Office through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, has distributed $2.4 million dollars in grant funding to individual artists and to arts and cultural organizations in the state, including some in Sheridan County.
The Arts Council distributed 55 financial assistance grants to arts and cultural organizations in Wyoming and 199 grants to individual artists.
The purpose of the CARES Act funding is to support those in the arts and culture sector who have had significant revenue loss or had expenditures that are a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds were distributed as a one-time grant to those that met the eligibility criteria.
Local organizations receiving funding include:
• Big Horn — The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch, Big Horn
• Sheridan — Sheridan Artists' Guild Et Al (SAGE), WYO Theater, Inc., Sheridan County Historical Society
“The Wyoming Arts Council is grateful to the dedication of the state’s arts and cultural institutions and artists for their steadfast commitment to serving the state of Wyoming," said Michael Lange, Wyoming Arts Council executive director. "We would like to thank Governor Gordon for his continued support of the arts through this funding. Like many, the arts and cultural sector of Wyoming has been hit hard by the pandemic. These funds will help keep individuals employed, and make it possible for organizations to continue to provide services that strengthen the social and economic wellbeing of the state.”