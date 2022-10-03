09-30-22 PEOPLE public arts callweb.jpg
An exterior view of the new student center at Northwest College in Powell. The Wyoming Arts Council recently announced a public arts call for the building.

 Courtesy rendering | Hord Coplan Macht

SHERIDAN — Northwest College in Powell is constructing a new student center, scheduled to open in 2024. Through the State’s Art in Public Buildings program, integrated interior artwork will be commissioned for the new facility.

A request for qualifications is open to artists with a deadline of Nov. 18. The call is available on CaFE (callforentry.org). Additional details including eligibility requirements, timelines and budget information are available on CaFE. For a video of the interior that shows identified locations for artwork, visit the Arts Council website.

