SHERIDAN — Northwest College in Powell is constructing a new student center, scheduled to open in 2024. Through the State’s Art in Public Buildings program, integrated interior artwork will be commissioned for the new facility.
A request for qualifications is open to artists with a deadline of Nov. 18. The call is available on CaFE (callforentry.org). Additional details including eligibility requirements, timelines and budget information are available on CaFE. For a video of the interior that shows identified locations for artwork, visit the Arts Council website.
Submissions to the RFQ must be made through CaFE by the deadline listed. There is a committee for the project, tasked with reviewing applications, selecting finalists and making the final artwork selection. Wyoming artists are given preference.
The new student center will replace the current building, which was built in the 1960s. The facility is intended to be used primarily by students, staff and faculty but does include a community center for public events and gatherings. The space is intended to be inviting with a modern dining hall and bright, safe spaces where students can engage in studying, eating, gathering and leadership. The ground level entry is meant to reinforce the design concept of a grand hall or main communal space.
At the center of the facility is a two-story great hall space with a floor-to-ceiling, double-sided fireplace and an adjacent two-story wooden wall. The committee is interested in commissioning work that is integrated into either the fireplace or the wall. After an initial committee review of submissions to the RFQ, selected finalists will be invited to submit a proposal to address one or both of those locations.
Art in Public Buildings legislation for the state of Wyoming is administered through the Wyoming Arts Council.