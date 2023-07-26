07-26-23 PEOPLE call for art sheridan college buldingweb.jpg
Buy Now

An exterior view shows the advanced manufacturing and applied sciences center at Sheridan College prior to construction.

 Courtesy photo | MOA Architecture

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council is reissuing an Art in Public Buildings request for qualifications with a deadline of Aug. 25, for artists to submit.

Sheridan College is renovating an existing prefabricated metal building with a new building addition to create the advanced manufacturing and applied sciences center, scheduled to open in fall 2024. Through the state of Wyoming’s art in public buildings program, the public art committee for the facility is seeking ceiling mounted artwork.

Recommended for you