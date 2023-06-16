piano stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council is extending the application deadline for all 2024 Fellowships (Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Native Art, and Creative Writing). The application deadline is now June 16.

Applications are juried by noted artists and professionals in the field who are from outside the state. All fellowship recipients will receive a $5,000 unrestricted award as well as an opportunity to showcase their work in the state. Fellowships are open to Wyoming residents and are merit-based awards.

