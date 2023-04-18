SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications for fellowships in Visual Arts, Performing Arts, and Creative Writing. Fellowships are open to Wyoming residents, and are merit-based awards.

Applications are juried by noted artists and professionals in the field who are from outside the state. The deadline to apply to all fellowships is June 9. All fellowship recipients will receive a $3,000 unrestricted award as well as an opportunity to showcase their work in the state.

