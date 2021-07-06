SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council will host the first round in a series of statewide listening sessions in Sheridan, Gillette and Sundance.
Every five years, the Wyoming Arts Council completes a new strategic plan in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts. As part of this process, the WAC will gather feedback through public listening sessions, interviews and small group meetings. Additionally, the WAC is accepting feedback through an online Google survey.
The schedule for the first three listening sessions is:
• July 12, 4:30-6 p.m. in Sheridan at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, 42 N. Main St, drinks and hors d’oeuvres
• July 14, 1-2:30 p.m. in Gillette at the AVA Community Arts Center, 509 W. Second St.
• July 15, 4:30-6 p.m. in Sundance at the “Old Stoney” Crook County Museum and Art Gallery, N. Fourth St., refreshments provided
These events are free and open to the public. Individual artists, community members, grantees and volunteers, board members and staff from local arts organizations are invited to attend. All sessions will follow current Wyoming Health Department guidelines related to COVID-19.
A copy of the Wyoming Arts Council’s current strategic plan is available on the website under the “About” tab. Additional listening sessions around the state are planned for later in the summer and into the fall. See the website, follow the Arts Council on social media or sign up online for email updates for the most up to date information.
For more information, contact Wyoming Arts Council Executive Director Michael Lange at michael.lange@wyo.gov or 307-275-4476.