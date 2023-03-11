SHERIDAN — Coming from all over the United States, musicians prepare to play in the Wyoming Baroque from March 29 to April 1, traveling to Cody, Billings, Sheridan and Laramie. Starting in Cody at 7:30 p.m., the group will play music from the 17th and 18th centuries using instruments from the time period.
One of the most prominent differences between contemporary instruments and Baroque instruments, Sheridan College Director of Strings and Orchestral Studies Mark Bergman said, is the material used for the strings.
“We use strings that are made of animal gut,” Bergman said. “It is called catgut, but they have nothing to do with cats.”
Musician Marta Howard and the majority of the other artists play on copies of original instruments.
“There are several makers in the country who like to build replica instruments,” Howard said. “They go to a lot of trouble to examine instruments and make sure they use the same materials.”
The group will also be bringing in a soprano soloist to complement the instruments on the tour.
In addition to playing music from the Baroque period, Bergman also conducts his own contemporary pieces. Last year, Bergman composed a piece to be played on Baroque instruments for a 1920s film called “The Golem,” which was featured at the 2022 WYO Film Festival.
Bergman has been involved with Baroque for 20 years, first performing in Washington, D.C. There, he met Howard. Bergman then moved to North Carolina, eventually meeting musician Barbara Krumdieck.
“I run a Baroque orchestra in North Carolina,” Krumdieck said. “The players come from all over the country and, at the time, Mark was one of my players.”
When Bergman moved to Sheridan in 2015, he felt a need to bring Baroque period music to the community.
“When I moved to Wyoming, I got some funding to start my own ensemble for Sheridan College as a part of my job,” Bergman said. “I was able to reach out to all my contacts from before to play in the ensemble.”
The group's first performance in Wyoming was in 2016.
Before the start of the tour, the group collaborates for a few days before to practice the music. During this time, they also record the songs for CDs for the public to purchase.
Over the years, Bergman found the reputation of the group has been growing, bringing more talented musicians to the Wyoming area.
“The Kinnison Hall in Sheridan College is not just bringing in talent, but also exporting talent,” Bergman said. “The place is cultivating talent to then be released into the community and nation.”
Howard recommends the community to come out and listen to a different style of music.
“You can expect to hear lots of great tunes by Venetian composers,” Howard said. “It is just a different sound compared to the metal strings used today.”
Despite COVID-19, the group retained popularity, bringing high expectations for the upcoming performances.
