SHERIDAN — Coming from all over the United States, musicians prepare to play in the Wyoming Baroque from March 29 to April 1, traveling to Cody, Billings, Sheridan and Laramie. Starting in Cody at 7:30 p.m., the group will play music from the 17th and 18th centuries using instruments from the time period. 

One of the most prominent differences between contemporary instruments and Baroque instruments, Sheridan College Director of Strings and Orchestral Studies Mark Bergman said, is the material used for the strings.

