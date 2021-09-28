SHERIDAN — Wyoming Baroque will perform live with the 1920 Expressionist silent film classic “The Golem” Sunday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. as part of the WYO Film Festival at Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.
This unique concert experience features the premiere of a new musical score composed by Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman, director of strings at Sheridan College. Set in the Jewish ghetto of Prague circa 1600, “The Golem” narrates Rabbi Judah Loew’s attempts to animate a mysterious and dangerous clay creature. The instruments with which Wyoming Baroque performs are all replicas of 17th-century instruments, consistent with the film’s setting. The score accentuates the film’s drama and brings the rich story to life.
Composed of nationally acclaimed vocal and instrumental artists, Wyoming Baroque performs historically informed 17th and 18th century repertoire as well as contemporary compositions using historic instruments. Bergman serves as music director for the ensemble.
Tickets are $15 and available at wyofilmfest.org. The WYO Film Festival is Oct. 1-3.